Yankees Free Agent Superstar 'Impressed' By Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have been somwhat surprising this offseason.
There has been a lot of chatter about the Red Sox having big plans and being willing to spend, a lot of that was said over the last few years as well. It wasn't reported to the same extent, in other years, but there still is some weariness about whether the Red Sox are fully in.
They are starting to change the narrative, though.
The Red Sox have been linked to New York Yankees star Juan Soto for a few weeks, but the heavy expectation has been that he will go elsewhere and Boston is just doing its due diligence. It's starting to feel like more than that.
Boston reportedly met with Soto on Thursday and he came away "impressed" by the Red Sox's presentation, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"The Red Sox met with free agent outfielder Juan Soto in southern California Thursday night, according to a source with knowledge of the get-together, in what was termed a 'productive' first session," McAdam said. Team president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora represented the Red Sox, who offered a formal presentation to Soto and his representatives, including Scott Boras, designed to introduce Soto to the team. The meeting lasted approximately three hours.
"Soto was said to be impressed by the Red Sox’ presentation, which included a video taking note of the franchise’s history of star players from the Dominican Republic, Soto’s native country. The Red Sox laid out their plans for the future and highlighted the crop of soon-to-be-arriving top prospects while giving a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group."
This doesn't mean that Soto is coming to Boston, but it does show that the Red Sox are serious about their pursuit of him. Soto is going to land a deal between $500 and $700 million and Boston clearly knows that but it is still talking to him.
McAdam is one of the team's most respected insiders as well, so you should believe what he is saying. This is a great sign and now fans should be watching this sweepstakes even closer than they were.
