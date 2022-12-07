Another Red Sox Rival Likely Out Of Xander Bogaerts Chase Helping Boston's Chances

The Boston Red Sox got some good news Wednesday morning and they didn't even make a move of their own.

The New York Yankees reportedly re-signed 2022 American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge to a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. While on first look this may not seem like the best news for Boston as the Red Sox now have to face off with Judge 19 times each season for likely the rest of his career, it may help them out in the long run.

Boston's biggest question mark this offseason has been whether or not it could come to terms on a new deal with its homegrown star -- like the Yankees did with Judge -- in Xander Bogaerts. There have been conflicting reports about the Red Sox's chances, but the door reportedly still is open between the two sides.

If Judge had signed with the San Francisco Giants like many in the Yankees' network had feared, New York reportedly would've taken a deep dive into the shortstop market and even communicated with Bogaerts.

Bogaerts signing with the Yankees would've been the absolute worst-case scenario for Boston. If Bogaerts signs elsewhere, it already will be a public relations nightmare for the team as they have said all along that he is their top priority, although their contract offers may not reflect that. If the four-time All-Star signed with the Yankees and Boston fans had to see him face off against the Red Sox 19 times per year on the team's biggest rival, it would be devastation much worst than the team's handling of outfielder Mookie Betts.

While Judge signing with the Yankees doesn't necessarily mean Bogaerts will be re-signing with the the Red Sox, it at least gives Boston a slightly higher chance to get a deal done. The Philadelphia Phillies at one point seemed like the favorites but after signing Trea Turner, they will not sign Bogaerts. The Red Sox likely don't have to worry about the Yankees anymore either, although teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and St. Louis Cardinals are all still interested.

