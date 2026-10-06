3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Red Sox's Biggest Problem

Once again, the Boston Red Sox are entering an offseason looking short on home run power, with a potential emphasis on adding right-handed batters.

What has to feel especially frustrating within the front office is that chief baseball officer Craig Breslow pulled off two trades that were clearly aimed at addressing this need within the last 10 months. Willson Contreras just had a career year in the power department, while Curtis Mead was on pace for close to 30 home runs before he fractured his wrist in his second at-bat with the club.

But this league waits for no one when it comes to building a championship contender, so the Red Sox have to act this winter. If they're looking to go back to the trade route, they'll likely need to pay a steep price tag, but there are some quality names presumably available.

1. Hunter Goodman, COL C

You're thinking to yourself that the Red Sox already decimated their farm system to get Adley Rutschman behind the plate. It's a fair reason why they might skip the huge price tag to get Goodman and three years of team control. But there's no righty on the market with anywhere near this much power.

Goodman could spend most of his time at designated hitter if the Red Sox cleared up the outfield logjam by finally trading away Jarren Duran — perhaps even as a high-upside throw-in on this very deal.

2. Zach Neto, LAA SS

Sep 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) looks on in the dugout during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering trade deadline day, there were plenty who expected Neto to be the biggest name the Red Sox acquired. They ended up leaving shortstop unaddressed, possibly because of the impending major league debut of No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias.

Could Neto or Arias wind up playing second base in a Trevor Story-less world? Sure, so we won't rule this one out of the realm of possibility, even if it felt like the Red Sox already made their decision.

3. Iván Herrera, STL C/DH

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox have made a habit of trading with Chaim Bloom's Cardinals, and there's been at least a smattering of trade noise surrounding Herrera, who struggled mightily in the second half after making his first career All-Star team.

If Boston isn't concerned about the under-the-hood stats with Herrera, it wouldn't be shocking to see a buy-low deal that still costs a solid prospect haul.