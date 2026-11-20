If you're in the camp with Boston Red Sox fans hoping to see another splashy signing in free agency, temper your expectations.

This offseason, the Red Sox needed a boost specifically at designated hitter and found it with Jake Bauers. Boston also improved the backup catcher position. The Red Sox are in a good place and the current expectation is that another massive splash isn't coming. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo specifically said there is a "zero percent chance" that the Red Sox sign Brandon Lowe, Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena on the Fenway Rundown podcast.

"[There is] a zero percent chance now that they would sign Lowe, or Suzuki or Arozarena," Cotillo said. "Zero."

MassLive's @ChrisCotillo thinks there's now "a zero percent chance" the Red Sox sign Brandon Lowe, Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena after Craig Breslow called Jake Bauers "the move" this offseason pic.twitter.com/4HF2xVDrHS — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 20, 2026

Don't Expect To See A Major Splash

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being knocked out of the wild-card round by the New York Yankees, the Red Sox actually entered the offseason in a significantly better place than last season. Boston's moves this past summer to bring Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead to town are going to be massive in 2027. Rutschman was great defensively down the stretch for Boston and his bat started to heat up in September. Mead played in just one game for Boston, but he has four seasons of team control left and is coming off a breakout campaign.

The fact that Boston has both heading into 2027 already puts it ahead of where it was last year. Plus, Caleb Durbin and Willson Contreras are firmly cemented at the corners of the infield. Also, let's not forget that Franklin Arias is now closer to the majors as well.

This idea of not pursuing Lowe, Arozarena and Suzuki arguably does make sense at this point. When it came to Bauers, he was a clear DH fit and gives Boston more flexibility at first base, which hasn't really been the case over the last few years. Contreras is the guy at first base, but if he gets injured, Bauers is the clear next option now. Beforehand, there wasn't a clear backup. And before Contreras arrived, the Red Sox had to scramble at first base after Triston Casas dealt with injury woes for a few years.

If the Red Sox had pursued Arozarena or Suzuki, they would've been imperfect roster fits with the outfield already deep. Either would've lined up as a designated hitter, but would likely end up being more expensive than Bauers, who landed a $58 million deal over four years. Both Arozarena and Suzuki are candidates to land a deal in the nine-figure range.

Lowe is projected to land a deal in the neighborhood of $68 million over three years, per Spotrac. If the Red Sox hadn't signed Bauers, Lowe would've been a guy who made the next most sense. Lowe bashed 35 homers in 2026 and then the Red Sox could've shifted Mead to the DH spot.

Regardless, Boston is in a great spot right now overall. It shouldn't be discounted the impact that a full season of Rutschman and Mead will bring to Boston. Plus, now Bauers is in town. Around this time last year, first base, third base, catcher, DH and second base were all question marks. Boston brought in Contreras and Durbin, who fortunately had more than one season of control left. Marcelo Mayer was in line to be the second baseman last year, but is no longer in the organization. Now that role likely belongs to Mead. Rutschman is a top-five catcher in the game and this offseason, the Red Sox brought in a guy coming off a season with 26 homers and 86 RBIs to plug the DH hole.

Even without Lowe, Suzuki or Arozarena, Boston should be just fine heading into 2027.