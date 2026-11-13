Red Sox 'Hunting' for a Big Bat Before Potential Lockout

The Boston Red Sox finished the 2026 regular season 26th in the league with just 163 home runs as a team in 162 games.

Now, of course, you obviously want to see that number a bit higher. A full season of Roman Anthony, Adley Rutschman and Curtis Mead should help in that department, but will they stay healthy? It's far too early to know the answer to that question. In 2026, all three dealt with injuries at points. The Red Sox should be excited about what they have, but also supplement with another offensive piece — preferably at the designated hitter spot — to make sure the lineup is fully covered. And it sounds like Boston is looking. For example, ESPN's Jorge Castillo noted that Boston is "hunting" for power before a potential December lockout.

"The task isn't complicated for Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow," Castillo wrote. "With a standout pitching staff that should have Garrett Crochet back and healthy in 2027, improving his club's offense is his top priority. ... They're hunting for power before the expected lockout."

The Red Sox Are Looking For Pop

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) reacts to a call against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power is an obvious need and the designated hitter spot would be the easiest way to add. If Jarren Duran is traded away, which seems likely at this moment, then Boston would clear an outfield logjam and wouldn't have to be married to the idea of rotating an outfielder in the DH spot every night.

When it comes to free agency, big-name players like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki have been talked about at length already. If the Red Sox go a cheaper route, an obvious option would be Eugenio Suarez. Last offseason, the Red Sox were heavily connected to Suarez but didn't swing a deal. At the time, Suarez's defense at the hot corner was talked about as the biggest reason why a deal didn't happen.

If Boston signed him as a DH, though, his defense wouldn't matter. In 2026, Suarez hit 26 home runs and drove in 74 runs in 125 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 125 games played. That production would help Boston. In 2025, he hit 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs. That would be a dream scenario.

If not Suarez, another option that would make sense is two-time All-Star Joc Pederson. The 34-year-old bashed 26 home runs and drove in 53 runs in 136 games for the Texas Rangers.