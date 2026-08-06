Adley Rutschman Is the Game-Changer Red Sox Have Been Missing

The Boston Red Sox needed a spark behind the plate and it certainly seems like three-time All-Star Adley Rutschman is going to give them just what they are looking for.

Rutschman is on the Injured List right now, but he has already started swinging a bat. Before he landed on the Injured List, he was slashing .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight homers and 47 RBIs in 67 games played. That's significantly better than what the Red Sox have had behind the plate so far this season. Plus, another thing that makes him stand out is the fact that he's a switch-hitter. He'll give Boston the boost it needs behind the plate, to say the least.

On top of what he'll bring to the middle of the order, Rutschman has simply said all of the right things so far since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox Made A Very Good Move

Jun 29, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just from playing here, the city loves baseball. It always has a great atmosphere and I'm excited to play in it," Rutschman said. "They're playing the game the right way and doing things right. It was cool to watch from a distance. Now being here, like I said -- just trying to fit in and help out any way I can."

Boston has been looking for its next long-term catcher for a long time. Rutschman hopefully can be that guy. He's just 28 years old and is already a three-time All-Star. When he's healthy and at his best, it doesn't get much better behind the plate. He has one more season of team control beyond the 2026 season. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was asked which players who were moved ahead of the trade deadline could be in line for extensions. He said Boston has "a shot" to get a deal done with the All-Star backstop.

"They've got a shot to extend Rutschman," Heyman said. "That one I can see. Baltimore tried at some point or points to do that. He didn't accept for whatever reason. The offer may not have been right."

If the Red Sox could get a deal done this season, that would be for the best. Rutschman is a five-year veteran and has shown the baseball world what he can do. While he's on the Injured List right now, he was an All-Star this season. There are few catchers in the league better than him and Boston certainly paid a high price to bring him to town. Boston traded Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, plus Endy Azocar, Carlos Narváez and a player to be named later.

That's the price to bring a star to town mid-season. Now, Boston's next move should be finding a way to extend him.