Red Sox Spark Plug Suddenly at Risk as Trevor Story Nears Return

It certainly sounds like a Boston Red Sox fan favorite could soon find himself down in the minors in the coming days.

With shortstop Trevor Story quickly approaching a return to the majors, Boston is going to have to make a difficult decision and send someone down to Triple-A to make room for the two-time All-Star. When the Red Sox were struggling across the first few months of the season, it would've been easier to make changes to the big league roster. Now, the vibes are high with the organization as a whole. So, no matter who goes down, there will surely be some faction of the fanbase upset.

At this point, it seems like the guy to watch is Red Sox spark plug Anthony Seigler. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared a column looking at the potential cuts to come and said Seigler is likely the "odd man out."

Trevor Story Will Return In The Coming Days

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That likely means Seigler is the odd man out, despite his huge hit Monday," McCaffrey wrote. "Seigler was a spark plug when he was first recalled in late June to replace Kiner-Falefa, hitting .254 with a .740 OPS in 45 games, but his playing time has taken a hit since Sogard’s call-up. Seigler’s start Monday was his first in eight days, yet he still managed to contribute with the game on the line. If Seigler is optioned when Story or Kiner-Falefa returns, Monasterio could be the other player optioned."

When the Red Sox turned their season around towards the end of June with their historic 15-game winning streak, Seigler was right in the middle of the action. He was great on the field, but more importantly brought a level of energy this club was lacking beforehand. Think back to the first few months of the season. The vibes were low, to say the least. Seigler is a former first-round pick who hasn't had a lot of opportunities in the big leagues. So, when he got his shot earlier in the campaign, he clearly brought a level of hunger and energy that was infectious in the clubhouse.

This is why he became a quick fan favorite. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he's been good. He's slashing .254/.325/.415 with a .740 OPS, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 45 games played. On Monday, he hit his first career MLB triple to give Boston a lead over the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning.

Anthony Seigler’s first career triple puts the @RedSox ahead in the 9th inning! pic.twitter.com/zVdVHXoz8p — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2026

Seigler's playing time has been reduced recently as Nick Sogard has emerged at second base. That's why logically it makes sense for him to be a guy sent down when Story returns. But that doesn't mean it'll be easy.

Fortunately, rosters are expanding on Sep. 1. Even if the Red Sox do send Seigler down to activate Story, he needs to be back on the roster before the playoffs simply for the energy he brings.