Anthony Eyanson Is Emerging as Red Sox’s Next Breakout Arm

It's just April 19, but Boston Red Sox fans should already be paying attention to what No. 10 prospect Anthony Eyanson is doing down with High-A Greenville right now.

Boston selected Eyanson in the third round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft and less than a year later he already looks like he should have a promotion to Double-A Portland in the very near future.

Eyanson is down in Greenville, along with No. 4 prospect Kyson Witherspoon, No. 9 prospect

Marcus Phillips and No. 11 prospect Henry Godbout. Eyanson has stood out. He has made three starts so far this season down with Greenville and has a 0.73 ERA across 12 1/3 innings pitched. One thing that makes him stand out even more right now is the fact that he hasn't walked a single batter yet this season. He has an 18-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

Red Sox Have Another Elite Pitching Prospect Emerging

Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson 24, The LSU Tigers take on Little Rock Trojans in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Friday, May 30, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's going to play.

Eyanson is young, of course. He's just 21 years old and is less than a year removed from being drafted. But he already looks like he's too good for High-A right now. What makes this idea even more wild is the fact that he didn't make his professional debut in 2025 after being drafted. Last year, he made 20 total appearances with the LSU Tigers and had a 3.00 ERA in 108 innings pitched. Rather than rolling him out for an appearance or two as the 2025 season wound down, the Red Sox waited. He has just three professional appearances under his belt right now, but he has already done enough to turn heads.

If he can keep up this performance over the next few weeks, a promotion to Double-A should be in the cards.

Take a look at Payton Tolle from the 2025 season, for example. He was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft and didn't make his professional debut until 2025. He made his professional debut in High-A and made 11 appearances and had a 3.62 ERA before being promoted. Tolle went all the way from High-A to the majors over the course of the season. Eyanson has been even better than Tolle was at this point last year down in High-A.

If he can keep up this level of production, we should see a promotion to Double-A in the coming weeks for Eyanson.