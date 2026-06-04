Red Sox Finally Break Unbelievable Losing Streak for Payton Tolle

Payton Tolle was brilliant for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, continuing his upward trajectory in his rookie season.

With six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles, Tolle lowered his season ERA to 2.28 and helped the Red Sox become the last team in the majors this season to finally win their 10th game at home. And that was far from the most absurd stat about Tolle's history at Fenway Park.

Wednesday was Tolle's eighth appearance at home, dating back to his major league debut last August. Would you believe us if we told you it was the first time of those eight games the Red Sox actually won the game?

Red Sox finally end crazy Tolle streak

May 16, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It was turning into a bit of a joke. Tolle's debut last season against the Pittsburgh Pirates turned sour last year when he left his inherited runners to Greg Weissert, who promptly handed the game to the opposition. This year, he was snakebitten in multiple other home starts, including a 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees when he struck out 11 and left the game with a 2-1 lead.

All told, Tolle was working with a 2.61 ERA in 31 innings at Fenway entering Wednesday, including 44 strikeouts. He dropped that ERA to 2.18 and struck out five more batters against an Orioles lineup that couldn't seem to put any consistent hard contact up against him.

It's not even the first time this year we've pointed out how long it took Tolle to get a win. His first major league win came in his 10th career appearance, early last month during the Red Sox's road series against the Detroit Tigers.

Tolle probably shouldn't take it personally; the Red Sox have failed to score runs in front of most of their pitchers so far this season. They did score eight or more for the third time in four games on Wednesday, drubbing the Orioles 8-1.

What matters long-term is that Tolle looks like a staple of the Boston rotation and might belong near the top for a long time. It would go a long way toward salvaging this season, though, if he could pick up more home wins with the help of his lineup.