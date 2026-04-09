3 Green Flags, 1 Warning Sign for the 2026 Red Sox

The sky isn't falling over in Boston for the Red Sox.

After winning two straight games over the Milwaukee Brewers, Boston now has a day off on Thursday before beginning a three-game series on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Boston now is 4-8 on the season, which actually isn't terrible in comparison to the American League as a whole. There are just three teams in the American League right now above .500. Boston is just two games out of second place in the American League East right now. The Red Sox are 4 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for first place.

There are 150 games left in the regular season for Boston. While there are things to be concerned about, there have also been some green flags for the club.

Here are three green flags for Boston and one reason for concern:

Green Flags

Apr 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) runs onto the field before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Wilyer Abreu

The Red Sox have got to be happy about Abreu's performance so far this season. Abreu is slashing .383/.408/.702 with three homers and nine RBIs. Plus, he's leading the league with 18 base hits right now and 1.2 wins above replacement. Abreu is playing like a superstar and is making Boston look smart for not trading him.

Willson Contreras

The Red Sox acquired Contreras from the Cardinals this past offseason and he has been great so far. He's been an on-base machine. Contreras has played in 12 games and is slashing .250/.434/.425 with two homers, five RBIs and 11 walks. Plus, he's in the 96th percentile in outs above average right now. You can't ask for much more than that.

Garrett Crochet/Connelly Early/Sonny Gray

It's tough to pick one because all three of these guys have been great. Crochet actually has the highest ERA of these three at 3.12. Gray has a 2.76 ERA in three starts. Early has a 2.89 ERA in two starts.

One Warning Sign

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) throws the ball to first base for an out against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Power

Everyone knew this was an issue heading into the offseason before the 2026 season but the Red Sox didn't find a solution. Boston is tied for 24th in the league with just nine homers. Five of those nine homers have come from Abreu and Contreras. Trevor Story, Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela all have one homer apiece. If the Red Sox want to make any real noise this season, something has to change here. Boston's pitching could be great, but even if the club allows just two or three runs per game, the offense has to find a way to score more runs than that, and right now that is difficult.