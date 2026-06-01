Winners and Losers of Red Sox's 2026 Season (2 Months In)

The Boston Red Sox have just over two months of action unde their belt so far in 2026 and it has been anything but smooth.

On the bright side, the Red Sox just took down the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series on the road. Boston won two of the three games and now has a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series back at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

With June now here and the Red Sox off on Monday, now is a perfect time to evaluate where things are at for the organization as a whole. It's been a tough season and the Red Sox are eight games under .500 at 25-33, but there are still 104 games left for Boston to turn things around. With that being said, here are the winners and losers through the first two months of the season for Boston.

Winners

May 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Willson Contreras

Boston acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason to help secure first base for the club after a few years of injuries to Triston Casas. He has done that and more. Contreras has been the club's most consistent hitter all season. He's slashing .286/.384/.505 with an .889 OPS, 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He's leading the team in both homers and RBIs and also is playing Gold Glove-level defense at first base. Boston got it right bringing him to town.

Connelly Early/Payton Tolle

These two always seem to be connected, so let's keep it that way here. Both Early and Tolle have been excellent for Boston this season. Early has a 2.95 ERA in 11 starts. Tolle has a 2.61 ERA in seven starts. Before the season, it wasn't clear if either would be on the big league roster early in the season. Now, it would be surprising to see either go back down to the minors again, barring some sort of injury.

Ceddanne Rafaela

Rafaela is coming into his own. He has been known for as an excellent defensive center fielder and streaky offensive talent with major upside. The defense is still there, of course, and he is starting to really get more comfortable in the batter's box. Last year, he walked 28 times in 156 games played. He already has 13 walks in 55 games this season.

Ranger Suárez/Sonny Gray

Both veteran hurlers came over to the organization this past offseason and have been great. Suárez has a 3.38 ERA in 11 starts and Gray has a 3.06 ERA in starts.

Losers

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Craig Breslow

Despite solid additions, like Contreras, Suárez and Gray, the Red Sox didn't address the outfield logjam or add enough offense this past offseason. Breslow has taken heat all season and that likely won't change unless the club finds a way to add offense.

Garrett Crochet/Roman Anthony

This isn't their fault. Both have been injured for a chunk of the season to this point. As of writing, it's unclear when either will return.

Boston's Offense In General

Of course, there are bright spots, like Rafaela and Contreras. But the Red Sox don't have enough firepower. Right now, the Red Sox are 29th in baseball with just 44 homers as a team.