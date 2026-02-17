Alex Bregman's Role in Getting Roman Anthony to Team USA: Report

How much the Boston Red Sox wind up missing Alex Bregman could be one of the driving narratives of the entire 2026 campaign.

Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Chicago Cubs last month, and while that's a lot of money for a player who limped down the stretch last year, the Red Sox also knew they were losing an unquestioned leader in the clubhouse, and someone who always went the extra mile to help a teammate.

One of the young players who benefited the most from Bregman's presence was 21-year-old superstar Roman Anthony. And as the latter officially joined Team USA's roster for next month's World Baseball Classic, it was revealed that he got one more assist from the former.

Bregman campaigned for Anthony to play for Team USA

On Monday, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that Bregman was quick to stand on the table for Anthony to make the roster when Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll was ruled out due to injury last week.

“Bregman was there out of the gate saying Roman was the guy,” DeRosa told Abraham.

Bregman will factor into the third-base mix for Team USA, with Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, Brice Turang, and Ernie Clement joining him on the infield (plus first basemen Bryce Harper and Paul Goldschmidt, who will only play first base).

But Anthony, who is expected to see all of his playing time in left field, is one of just four outfielders, and should see a ton of action alongside right fielder Aaron Judge and center fielders Byron Buxton and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

“Roman fits seamlessly into our lineup in left field,” DeRosa told Abraham. “Love his defense, love the upside, how he controls the strike zone. I think he’ll get MVP votes this season.”

It might be bittersweet for Red Sox fans to see Anthony and Bregman team up one last time, but the WBC should be great experience for the youngster on the whole.

