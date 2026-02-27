Red Sox $1.9M Journeyman Emerging As Dark Horse for MLB Roster

Parsing who does and does not have a chance to make the opening day roster can be a challenge, especially when it comes to pitchers.

This year, the Boston Red Sox focused their offseason attention on adding to virtually every part of the roster but the bullpen. That has left the last one or two spots in that bullpen rather wide open for opening day.

That could even mean some non-roster invitees have a chance to crack the roster when the Red Sox travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on March 25. And on a long list of those non-roster arms, one seems to be emerging from the pack as a realistic option.

Does Kyle Keller have a legitimate shot?

Sep 29, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Keller (67) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Chicago won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Keller, whom the Red Sox signed to a $1.9 million non-guaranteed contract at the start of this month after his successful four-year stint in Japan, seems at this point to be the main non-roster arm we should be keeping our eye on.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo confirmed that notion on Thursday. Cotillo did not include Keller on his opening day roster projection, but hinted that he might be the first man currently off the list, effectively labeling him a dark horse.

"Intriguing non-roster invitees who might start the year in Worcester include Keller, (Tayron) Guerrero, (Seth) Martinez, (Alec) Gamboa, and (Noah) Song," Cotillo wrote. "Keller, who is back in America after four dominant years in Japan, is the one to watch late in camp if he pitches well."

The 32-year-old Keller has only thrown one inning this spring, so we can't really judge him yet, though that inning was a 1-2-3 frame with no walks or strikeouts.

In Japan last season, Keller posted a 2.81 ERA in 51 1/3 innings, which was technically a "down year" in comparison to his 1.38 ERA in 52 innings the year prior. He last pitched in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.

The contract the Red Sox gave Keller suggests that they'd be comfortable carrying him in the majors if they had to. It's safe to still list him among the dark horses, but if there's anyone who could pick up steam with a few more good outings, it's got to be him.