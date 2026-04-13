Red Sox Broadcast Encounters Technical Difficulties, Goes Viral
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The No. 1 highlight of a Major League Baseball game isn't often the broadcast, but that diverted for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
During the first two innings of the road contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Red Sox's television partner, NESN, encountered all sorts of technical difficulties. And it's fair to say that the public noticed, because few things are more conspicuous than losing nearly all of your camera angles.
That was why, even hours after the Red Sox won 9-3 to take home their second-straight series victory, seemingly all anyone could talk about online was the technical glitch in the NESN truck.
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What went wrong with Red Sox's broadcast?
Somehow, NESN lost all but one camera angle for about 30 minutes, leading to some very strange coverage. Willson Contreras' first-inning home run was shot from a low angle just inside the Boston dugout, for instance.
In the bottom of the second inning, it momentarily seemed like the Red Sox had things up and running again, but when Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker crushed a home run to left center field, all viewers got to see was starting pitcher Brayan Bello's reaction.
Bello pitched quite well otherwise, getting through 6 2/3 innings, the most of any Red Sox starter in a game so far this season, and securing his first win of the year.
Broadcasting live games is always much more difficult on the road, so it's not a surprise that something like this would happen in a location (Busch Stadium) that the Red Sox only visit every other year, rather than at home or at one of the other American League East ballparks.
Reactions were a-plenty online following the broadcast snafus, but if there was a silver lining, it was that it all took place early in the game. And frankly, since this all took place in April during a game that got the Red Sox to 6-9 on the season... we might have to admit the trouble was worthwhile just to see those reactions.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com