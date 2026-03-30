Red Sox Coach Finds Silver Lining in Payton Tolle's Rough Triple-A Start

After putting together a strong spring and making it difficult for the Boston Red Sox to send him to the minors, Payton Tolle was definitely hoping for a stronger start to the season in Triple-A.

Though he struck out six batters on Sunday, including the first two he faced, Tolle generally struggled to find his form against the Syracuse Mets. He allowed six runs, four of them earned, and exited the game after four innings.

It's easy to get carried away based on a rough box score, but there were also several layers of context that suggested Tolle's start wasn't as bad as it looked, and that's a good sign for a pitcher who needs a solid start to the year to stay relevant in the conversation for major league playing time.

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Red Sox can take away some positives from Tolle's outing

WooSox pitcher Payton Tolle gets ready to throw a pitch during his first Triple-A start on Aug. 10, 2025 at Polar Park. | WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy seemed happy with the way his lefty threw the ball, and as is often the case in pitching, he hinted that very minor mistakes had come back to haunt Tolle.

“I thought there was a lot of good in there,” Tracy said, per Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. “He had big stuff, the ball was jumping out of his hand (and) in the first inning he came out and looked great. For me, it was the little things around the margin that put him in tougher spots.”

Pitcher List's Griffey Geiss also pointed out a number of encouraging data points from Tolle's start on Sunday, including the fact that he utilized three types of fastballs (four-seamer, cutter, sinker) all to decent effect.

Mixed results from Payton Tolle making just his fourth career Triple-A start this afternoon:



4 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 ER (6 R), 6 K

• 11 whiffs (31%)

• 32% CSW

• 12 FPS (60%)



Box score looks rough but the 79.8 EV / .249 xwOBAcon indicate the contact he allowed was pretty dinky.… pic.twitter.com/bp055oRngN — G.G. (@ggeiss_mlb) March 29, 2026

In short, there's no need to hit the panic button on Tolle, who, as a reminder, was making just his fourth Triple-A outing after flying through the minors last year and making his major league debut less than five months after he started out at High-A.

However, the Red Sox also saw strong Triple-A outings over the weekend from Jake Bennett and Tyler Uberstine, both of whom have 40-man roster spots as Tolle does. It's going to be a battle for pitchers in this system to work their way to the top of the promotion ladder.