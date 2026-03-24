Red Sox–Diamondbacks Ketel Marte Trade Idea Has Major Flaws

One thing that is true about Major League Baseball — and professional sports for that matter — is the fact that roster speculation never ends.

Even if a team point-blank says a move isn't happening, there will always be some who think it's a bluff. Opening Day is set to begin in two days on March 26. There isn't likely to be any blockbuster deals made in that span. Now, of course, nothing can be fully ruled out unless you're sitting in the front office for a team. But teams had all offseason and Spring Training to get significant moves done. Now, teams are finalizing Opening Day lineups. To make any seismic change is just not likely.

While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller shared a column pitching hypothetical "last-minute blockbuster MLB trades." As stated above, no blockbuster deal should be considered likely, by any means. But Miller's projected trade for the Boston Red Sox should especially be ignored.

This just isn't likely

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) runs to first against the Brewers during a spring training game at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Trade: Boston Red Sox send OF Jarren Duran and RHP Kutter Crawford to the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2B Ketel Marte," Miller wrote. "Similar to Sandy Alcantara, Luis Robert Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero at this time one year ago, it's not officially a hypothetical trades article until we've mentioned both Ketel Marte and one of Boston's outfielders. Might as well go two birds, one stone, right?

"Goodness knows there was plenty of speculation back during 'Winter Meetings SZN' about Boston's interest in adding three-time All-Star Marte to a questionable infield. Goodness also knows Arizona could use some help in the outfield in the form of 2024 All-Star Jarren Duran, as well as another option for its starting rotation—even if that option is Kutter Crawford, who missed all of 2025 due to both a knee and wrist injury and didn't pitch in a game in spring training."

The Marte saga was fun when it lasted during the offseason, but Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen shut down the idea of a deal. He was on the block for a time and the Diamondbacks didn't get an offer they liked, so they took him off. It's been clear since then that Marte is not getting traded at this time.

So, that already rules out this deal. The Red Sox also aren't in the same position they were in when they pursued Marte. There isn't a hole in the infield anymore. The Red Sox have since acquired Caleb Durbin and placed him at third base. Marcelo Mayer has been announced as the team's second baseman. At the time the Marte rumors surfaced, Durbin wasn't on the team, so Marte could've gone to second and put Mayer at third base.

Also, the Red Sox certainly had opportunities to trade their outfielders and opted against every time.

All of this is to say, this is an outdated trade idea that made sense early in the offseason but doesn't make any sense with the way the team is constructed, Arizona specifically shutting the idea down and the time of year.