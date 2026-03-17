Red Sox Free Agent Lucas Giolito Projected to Sign With NL Contender
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While it's been apparent for months that Lucas Giolito wouldn't be re-signing with the Boston Red Sox, it's flummoxed many how long he's remained on the market.
Regular-season games begin next week, and at this stage of the offseason, Giolito remains the only starting pitcher, and frankly free agent at any position, who remains unsigned despite clearly proving with his performance last year that he deserves a significant role on a team.
How much longer can that continue? Eventually, some team is bound to need another dependable starter, and one insider believes there's a clear-cut best fit on the market at the moment.
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Insider thinks Giolito and Padres are natural pairing
On Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided wrote the following projection for Giolito under a heading labeled "Where do I think Lucas Giolito signs?"
"I’ve said for weeks that the San Diego Padres are a great fit considering 1) the questions in their rotation and 2) how A.J. Preller loves stockpiling pitching depth," wrote Murray.
"Adding Giolito this close to Opening Day, especially with the questions surrounding Joe Musgrove’s status coming off Tommy John surgery, would be a no-brainer move. Preller should consider it, and I believe he is. Adding Giolito would give the Padres the necessary depth it needs ahead of Opening Day."
Most who watched Giolito last season would agree that he was hugely instrumental in the Red Sox making the playoffs, but also that his 10-4 record and 3.41 ERA could have been a lot worse if a few more well-struck balls had landed in the field of play (or over the fence).
It would be deja vu in a somewhat unpleasant fashion for Red Sox fans if Giolito went to the Padres and excelled in the spacious confines of Petco Park, because that's precisely what happened with Nick Pivetta last season. Pivetta posted a 2.87 ERA and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting after never bringing his ERA below four in his four Boston seasons.
It's out of Boston's hands at this point, but it will still be intriguing to see how much longer it takes for Giolito to find a deal to his liking.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com