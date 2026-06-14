Red Sox Should Be Watching Bo Bichette-Mets Situation Closely

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's offense is the club's biggest weakness right now.

For the Red Sox, the biggest internal improvement that the club will get at some point is Roman Anthony. He's still on the Injured List, but it's still unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup. Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4. Whenever he's able to return, he will give the Red Sox the biggest internal boost that they could hope for.

We've seen the Red Sox already bring up pieces from the minors, including Mickey Gasper, Nick Sogard, Anthony Seigler, and Nate Eaton. A few options to still watch out for down in Triple-A are Kristian Campbell and Matt Thaiss. Again, the Red Sox's biggest internal piece that will help is Anthony. Outside of him, there isn't another guy who could be a legit game-changer. If Boston wants to really turn this offense around, it will need to do so externally.

The Red Sox Should Target Bo Bichette In The Offseason

Jun 14, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Jared Young (29) and shortstop Bo Bichette (19) talk during a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For the Red Sox, the idea of adding will come down to whether or not they can inch closer to .500. Right now, the Red Sox are 10 games under .500 after winning their last two games. Over the next few months, the deadline is going to be talked about endlessly and that's how it should be. It's too early to be thinking about free agency, but USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a report on Sunday about a player Boston should be preparing to make a run at: Bo Bichette of the New York Mets. Bichette was linked to the Red Sox this past offseason, but Boston didn't make the move. Bichette landed with the Mets and Nightengale reported that Bichette is expected to opt out of his deal with New York.

"Teams expect New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette to opt out of the final two years of his Mets contract after the season, giving clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies a second shot at him," Nightengale wrote. "It could be a massive gamble for Bichette considering he’s still owed $79 million. He is earning $2 million this year after already being paid a $40 million signing bonus, and if he opts out, he will be paid an additional $5 million."

Boston was connected to big-name offensive pieces this past offseason, including Bichette, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, and Pete Alonso. The decision by Boston to avoid spending big on one of these guys has clearly been a mistake. When the season comes to a close, if Bichette enters free agency again, Boston should make up for its decision from this past offseason and go after him.

He hasn't been great this season and is slashing .236/.283/.361 with a .644 OPS, but even that would be an improvement for Boston right now. He's a career .289 hitter and is a big-time right-handed bat and is just 28 years old. When the season comes to a close, if Nightengale's report about Bichette comes true, he should be a top choice for Boston.