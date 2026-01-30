Red Sox Gold Glover Predicted to Sign With Marlins in Free Agency

The 2025 Boston Red Sox still have a couple notable free agents floating around.

A lot of the buzz these days is focused on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was good for the Red Sox all year, but was seemingly boxed out by the upgrades Boston landed this offseason. However, there's another player with serious credentials who appears to have no hope of a Red Sox reunion.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who the Red Sox signed in August to fill in for the rest of the season, was essentially taken off the table as an option in December when Boston traded for Willson Contreras. With spring training close at hand, where will the former Gold Glover and World Series champion land?

Will Lowe land major league deal?

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Lowe would land with the Miami Marlins and win a job in the starting lineup before opening day. Such an outcome would have to be considered a win at this point for Lowe, who has yet to find a major league contract to his liking.

"A buy-low first base option (like Nathaniel Lowe) makes sense, though Christopher Morel is an intriguing reclamation project who could also plug in there to start the year," wrote Reuter.

He was extremely streaky, but Lowe's month-plus with the Red Sox actually wasn't bad in terms of total output. He had a .790 OPS and 0.4 bWAR in 34 regular-season games -- exactly what Boston thought it was signing itself up for at the time, and nothing more.

However, Lowe's season totals were somewhat disastrous, thanks to an 88 OPS+ in 114 games with the Washington Nationals. And at an offense-dominant position like first base, teams aren't inclined to guarantee much money to veterans with low ceilings.

The 30-year-old Lowe has already achieved more than most baseball players dream of in their careers thanks to his early accolades with the Texas Rangers. But as the door closes on his brief window in Boston, it remains to be seen how many more chapters there are to write.

