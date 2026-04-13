Red Sox Have Major Bounce-Back Story Brewing in 2026

The Boston Red Sox are starting to look like the team many expected them to be heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

It's no secret that the Red Sox were ice-cold to kick off the season. But, Boston now has won four of its last five games, including back-to-back series wins over the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. On Monday, the Red Sox will kick off a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins and will certainly have a chance to win their third straight game as they send Garrett Crochet to the mound at Target Field.

Boston has a 6-9 record heading into the Twins series, tied for last place in the American League East. Even that is a step in the right direction. The Red Sox had the worst record in the American League just a few days ago and now all of a sudden they are gaining ground. Boston is just two games behind the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East.

Soon enough, the Red Sox's record won't be below .500 and everything is going to come into place. There is simply too much talent in the organization right now for that to not be the case. They are going to be alright. There are stars doing star things, like Crochet and Willson Contreras, among others. The offense hasn't been great overall, but Boston scored 16 runs total across its final two games against the Cardinals. While there is a lot left to do, one thing that should get the fanbase excited right now is the comeback of Connor Wong.

The Red Sox's catcher position is a strength

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) reacts after hitting a double in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Wong entered the 2025 season as the expected starter for Boston behind the plate but got hurt and lost the starting job to Carlos Narváez. When he returned, his offense did not. Wong slashed .190/262/.238 with zero homers, eight doubles and seven RBIs in 63 games played. Certainly his worst season of his career to this point.

He has flipped the script in 2026, though. Wong has played in six games and is slashing .375/.412/.563 with a .974 OPS. In comparison, he had a .500 OPS in 2025. He already has three doubles in 2026 and is just about halfway to his 2025 total.

Narváez has been solid so far this season, but not up to his 2025 standards. He is slashing .242/.265/.242 with seven strikeouts and three runs scored. Narváez does not have an extra-base hit yet this season. While this is the case, his advanced metrics paint a picture of someone who is about to break out. He's in the 92nd percentile in average exit velocity, 89th percentile in squared-up rate 86th percentile in hard-hit rate and 78th percentile in expected batting average at .285. He's been unlucky so far this season, but these metrics show someone who will find grass soon.

With Wong taking a step forward and Narváez showing signs of someone about to break out, the Red Sox's catcher position looks like an absolute strength for the team. Throughout the offseason, there was chatter about Boston looking to add another catcher to the mix. Right now, that doesn't look like a necessity any longer.