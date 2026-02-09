Red Sox Not Done Yet After Caleb Durbin-Brewers Stunner

The Boston Red Sox surprised the baseball world a bit on Monday.

Boston had been in trade rumors for weeks, but landed an option completely out of left field on Monday morning. Well, not literally. They landed an infielder. But out of the blue. The Red Sox acquired Caleb Durbin in a blockbuster swap with the Milwaukee Brewers. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the deal. The Red Sox officially announced the swap afterward.

"The today acquired INFs Caleb Durbin and Andruw Monasterio, INF/C Anthony Seigler, and a selection in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2026 First-Year Player Draft from the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for LHPs Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and INF David Hamilton," the Red Sox announced.

After the deal was made official, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke to the media. One nugget that stood out is the fact that Breslow noted Boston isn't done looking around and that the club will "continue to look" for bullpen help — whether that is external, or moving a starter to the bullpen, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

It sounds like Boston is looking for more

"Craig Breslow said the Red Sox will 'continue to look' at bullpen additions," Healey wrote. "But he mentioned the bullpen as a potential destination for surplus starting pitchers."

If the Red Sox want another reliever, arguably the top choice at this moment in free agency would be former Boston top prospect Michael Kopech. He's a guy with a blistering fastball and who has high extension, which is a trait Boston has liked in recent years. He was in the 81st percentile in baseball in 2025.

If the Red Sox could land a flamethrower like Kopech for the bullpen, it would add another dynamic to a bullpen that is already strong. If not him, another intriguing option would be lefty Andrew Chafin. Also, Justin Wilson is still available after having a good season in Boston in 2025.

