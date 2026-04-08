Red Sox Lose Flamethrower Justin Slaten to IL, Promote Rookie

The hits just keep coming for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston took one step forward on Tuesday by taking down the Milwaukee Brewers to earn its third win of the season. On the negative side, Boston lost flamethrower Justin Slaten to the Injured List. After the game on Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that Slaten is dealing with a sore oblique and that the team would be checking on him on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, things didn't take a positive turn on Wednesday morning. Boston announced that Slaten is being placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to a right oblique strain. In response, the Red Sox recalled Tyler Samaniego to the big league club.

"The Red Sox today placed RHP Justin Slaten on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to April 5) with a right oblique strain," the Red Sox announced. "To fill his spot, Boston recalled LHP Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. Samaniego will wear number 78."

The #RedSox today placed RHP Justin Slaten on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to April 5) with a right oblique strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled LHP Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. Samaniego will wear number 78. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 8, 2026

The Red Sox got some bad news on Wednesday

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Justin Slaten (63) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This is a big hit for Boston's bullpen. Right now, the Red Sox currently are 16th in the league in bullpen ERA at 3.95. Slaten is a big reason why. He has made four appearances so far this season and hasn't allowed an earned run yet while striking out five batters.

Slaten dealt with injuries in 2025 and was only able to appear in 36 games and had a 4.24 ERA over that stretch. He broke out as a rookie in 2024 with a 2.93 ERA in 44 appearances, but he just hasn't been able to consistently stay on the field since.

On the bright side, with Slaten out, it should open the door for Samaniego to make his big league debut. The lefty came to Boston in the Johan Oviedo trade this past offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a 15th-round pick by the Pirates in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. He has appeared in 130 games down in the minors and has a 3.80 ERA to show for it. He has made three appearances so far for Triple-A Worcester and has a 3.38 ERA.

Samaniego impressed throughout Spring Training and was one of a handful of hurlers who caught Red Sox manager Alex Cora's attention. Cora noted that Samaniego was "going to contribute" at some point.

"That’s a good fastball from the left side,” Cora said of Samaniego. “He has an angle and a sinker to them. He’s still young, but I was waiting for him to get out there. ... He pitched for Andy (Fox, former Red Sox first base coach) last year at Double A, and when we traded for him, Andy called me right away and said, ‘Hey man, this guy is going to be a big leaguer.’ When, we don’t know, but he’s going to contribute at one point.”

It's unfortunate that Slaten is going to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future. But we will get to see what Samaniego can do.