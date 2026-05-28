Red Sox Placing Garrett Whitlock on Injured List in Brutal Update

The Boston Red Sox took another hit on Thursday afternoon before their series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Boston announced that star reliever Garrett Whitlock has been placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to left knee inflammation and that Tyler Samaniego has been promoted in his place.

"The Red Sox today placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to May 25) with left knee inflammation. To fill his spot, Boston recalled LHP Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

More Bad News

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) throws against Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, May 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The #RedSox today placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to May 25) with left knee inflammation. To fill his spot, Boston recalled LHP Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 28, 2026

Boston doesn't need any more injuries right now. Like many of Boston's injuries, the news got worse as time went on. On Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald shared that Whitlock was dealing with a sore knee after slipping on the mound on Sunday. He was initially called "day to day."

"Garrett Whitlock slipped on the mound amid the rain Sunday and has been battling a sore left knee. Imaging came back clean and he’s day to day," Cerullo wrote. "Whitlock says it happened on his first warm up pitch. Still feels about as sore today as it did then but they’re taking it day by day. He did just throw off flat ground, so he’s still doing activities."

Just one day later, he's all of a sudden on the 15-Day Injured List. This is following the mold of most of the big injuries from Boston so far this season. Think of Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, for example. In both case, the club was optimistic when the injuries initially popped up. Then, all of a sudden they landed on the Injured List. Crochet hasn't pitched in a game since April 25 and Anthony hasn't played in a game since May 4. Both have been making progress, but the messaging has been off.

For example, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy publicly denied that Anthony has a torn ligament in his hand. On Thursday, Anthony said otherwise and noted that he has had a partially torn ring finger ligament. The injury messaging in general this season has seemed a bit off and now there's bad news about Whitlock. Hopefully, this is just a minimal stay and a bit of soreness for Whitlock, but with how the season has gone so far, there's no way to know, unfortunately.

The hits keep coming for Boston, to say the least.