Red Sox May Have Just Gotten Crucial Turning Point in Win vs. Cardinals

We often try to make too much of one win, but Saturday's victory for the Boston Red Sox could prove hugely consequential in the long run.

In what was a tight game for most of the evening against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Red Sox found their offensive groove late, plus Ranger Suárez put together his first good start in a Boston uniform at just the right time.

If the Red Sox can win their second straight series on Sunday, this 7-1 win might well be remembered as a turning point. Here were the two critical developments for Boston, broken down in full.

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Suárez pitched like the All-Star he's been in the past

It was painfully obvious in his first two starts of the season that Suárez was trying to be too fine with his locations, and after too much nibbling, he often got punished when a pitch leaked out over the heart of the plate. On Saturday in St. Louis, he was attacking, especially from the second inning onward.

Manager Alex Cora had high praise for the left-hander after his six-inning, three-hit, six-strikeout run of shutout ball.

“He can pitch, man,” Cora said, per Zach Sweet of MLB.com. “It started with the mechanics. He was more on balance, more grounded and he was able to execute.”

Offense scored 7, didn't try to do too much

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) celebrates with catcher Carlos Narváez (75) after they both scored against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Boston's anemic lineup was a huge pain point for the first 2 1/2 weeks of the regular season, and everyone had their idea of what was going wrong. But the top of the ninth inning was a perfect example of what this lineup can be when things go right.

With six straight singles from Carlos Narváez, Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Caleb Durbin, Jarren Duran, and Willson Contreras, the Red Sox hung a five-spot on the Cardinals in the ninth to reach seven runs in a game for the first time all season.

This lineup might not be able to match some of the best teams in the league in terms of power, but when it's going right, it's exceptionally well-balanced from top to bottom.

“We talked about bringing the energy,” Contreras said, per Sweet. “That inning showed what we can do.”

Now, the Red Sox have to make it count. Win the series and carry forward some positive offensive momentum, or lose and go right back to the dog house with most of the fan base.