Red Sox Option 26-Year-Old to Triple-A in Latest Roster Move

Some roster moves are simpler to make than others, and the Boston Red Sox's decision on Friday hardly required a second thought.

Anthony Seigler, the 26-year-old infielder the Red Sox acquired in the six-player deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in February, was one of only a few members of the 40-man roster whose status was still up in the air to begin the season. After dealing with a lingering left knee problem in spring training, Seigler was on the 10-day injured list to start things off.

As of Friday, Seigler was healthy enough to start playing in Triple-A, and the Red Sox really had no place for him on the active major league roster. Therefore, it was hardly a surprise to see Seigler optioned to the Worcester Red Sox, as the club announced Friday.

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Why Seigler was optioned

Aug 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second base Anthony Seigler (18) hits a two-run double during the third inning of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Seigler appeared in his first 34 major league games for the Brewers last season, but his numbers just weren't very good. A .502 OPS and only one extra-base hit in 70 plate appearances belied the idea that he could eventually develop into a solid power bat.

Though he was at one point considered a catching prospect, Seigler's home now seems to be on the infield, most likely splitting time between second base and third. Though it's not as if the Red Sox have had tremendous production from those spots early in the season, Seigler ranked very low on the depth chart for either spot upon his arrival.

What's next for former Yankees, Brewers prospect

Seigler had two minor-league options available coming into the season, so the Red Sox will be able to send him back and forth freely between Triple-A and the majors both this year and next year, if they so choose. Of course, that doesn't account for the possibility that he could be designated for assignment at some point before then if his spot on the 40-man roster is needed elsewhere.

Boston's offense, expected to be solid if not elite, has been awful to begin the season. If Seigler comes out of the gate crushing the ball in Worcester, he could work himself into consideration for a big-league roster spot. But his opportunity could also be limited by the eventual return of Romy Gonzalez from the 60-day injured list.

Because he was once a first-round pick for the New York Yankees, Seigler would be a fun name for Red Sox fans to embrace if he ever developed into a solid contributor. The Red Sox don't necessarily expect him to be one, however.