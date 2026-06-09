Red Sox Send Former Top Prospect Back to Triple-A Worcester

When it was reported that Garrett Whitlock would return for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, the next big question was who he would replace on the active roster.

We broke down the conversation and specifically mentioned relievers Greg Weissert and Ryan Watson as two guys who have been struggling lately and would make sense for Whitlock to replace on the roster.

That's not the route Boston went, though. Instead, the Red Sox demoted utility man Anthony Seigler down to Triple-A Worcester, per the team.

"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF Anthony Seigler to Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The Red Sox Sent Down The Former First-Round Pick

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Anthony Seigler (48) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Seigler was promoted to replace injured utility man Nick Sogard. The former first-round pick came over to Boston this past offseason in the Caleb Durbin deal. Before his demotion on Tuesday, he appeared in two games with the Red Sox in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He was great down in Triple-A before coming up to the big leagues. He played in 30 games with Triple-A Worcester before his promotion to the big leagues and slashed .298/.425/.471 with an .896 OPS, three homers and 21 RBIs.

It's not extremely shocking to see Seigler go down because the Red Sox have a few different utility guys on the big league roster. But with the offense struggling, sending someone down who could have an impact is a bit tough. He's a left-handed bat who can play second base, third base, and even catcher. The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by the New York Yankees back in 2018 and made his big league debut in 2025 as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. Last season, he played in 34 games with the Brewers and slashed .194/.292/.210 with a .501 OPS.

On the bright side, the Red Sox got Whitlock back on Tuesday. But there are still bullpen question marks. Tyler Samaniego is down in the minors and arguably shouldn't be. He has a 2.66 ERA in 20 big league appearances.

The Watson and Weissert conversations aren't going away; they are just delayed for now. It wouldn't be shocking to see Seigler back in the majors at some point this season, although it's unclear when. There clearly isn't a pathway to significant playing time, unless another injury pops up.