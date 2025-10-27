Red Sox Relay Offseason Plan For Kristian Campbell Amid Uncertain Future
Kristian Campbell needs to be involved in the Boston Red Sox's future somehow, because they've already paid him to be part of that future.
After signing an eight-year, $60 million extension in April, Campbell went on to win American League Rookie of the Month. Then, his season cratered, as he batted .159 with a .465 OPS in his last 38 games before getting demoted to Triple-A Worcester for the remainder of the season.
Still only 23, Campbell has all the same potential he showed on his lightning-quick trip through the farm system. But he showed a lot of flaws this year, like second base defense and inability to handle inside fastballs, that will need correction as quickly as possible.
Red Sox's goals for Campbell during critical offseason
On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic published an interview with Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham, who outlined the organization's main goals for Campbell this offseason: get some rest, and add some strength.
“A big focus for him this offseason, he lost some weight during the year, adding some of that weight back and it’ll be getting back the strength that allowed him to impact the baseball the way he could,” Abraham said. “That allowed him to have the range in both the infield and outfield and that will be a focus.”
Lots of young players enter the league with wiry builds, and Campbell has relatively high bat speeds when he's getting his best swings off. But adding some strength should allow him to not get busted inside as often with high velocity, in addition to helping him withstand a 162-game season.
Meanwhile, Abraham's quote seems to suggest Campbell continuing to develop as both an infielder and outfielder. That's a major storyline to watch, because he proved inept at second base, and trying him out there again is a big risk -- but his fit in the outfield would almost certainly necessitate trading someone else away.
There's still time for Campbell to develop into a quality major leaguer. But the Red Sox closed off the option to easily trade him when they extended him, and they're hoping to win now, so the progress he shows this winter will be crucial to the team's success.
