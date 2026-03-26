Red Sox Release 23-Year-Old Outfield Prospect Just Before Opening Day

It's been a busy week for the Boston Red Sox in transactional terms, including some unfortunate news for several prospects.

As the Red Sox's farm system affiliates get set to begin their seasons on Friday, the organization has to move on from a player if they feel their presence is impacting more important prospects in terms of playing time. The outfield seemed to be particularly overcrowded a week or two ago.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Venezuelan product Juan Chacon became the latest name released by the Red Sox organization, according to the official transactions log.

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Juan Chacon's Red Sox tenure summarized

Mar 22, 2024; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) and center fielder Juan Chacon attempt to field the ball in the second inning of the spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Chacon signed with the Red Sox for $900,000 in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his first season and delayed his debut until 2021. He was excellent that summer in the Dominican Summer League, but his transition to the U.S. never fully got off the ground.

Though he progressed by a level of competition every year, Chacon posted a .643 OPS in Low-A, a .567 mark in High-A, and a .609 mark in Double-A. Last season, he made 51 appearances for the Double-A Portland SeaDogs and slugged under .300, failing to record a home run.

If Chacon had provided that sort of fringy offensive production as a good fielder in center field, he might have a few more chances, but according to his SoxProspects scouting report, his defense grades out as subpar, and he probably would have been restricted to left field at the upper levels.

Chacon's significant signing bonus certainly indicates that the Red Sox had high hopes for him when he arrived. But prospects typically get about a five-year window to make their impact in an organization, and the Red Sox have moved on from a handful of players who, like Chacon, couldn't work themselves into the major league plans by year five.

Though Boston's investment in Chacon didn't pay off, there's still a lot of talent to be excited about in the outfield at the upper levels of the farm system. From Chacon's perspective, perhap a change of scenery could help awaken the bat if he gets another shot in affiliated ball.