Red Sox Reveal What Sparked Ranger Suárez’s Breakout vs. Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox got exactly what they needed from left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suárez on Saturday.

Suárez made his third start in a Red Sox jersey and it was his best one yet. The lefty went six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out six batters. After losing against the Cardinals on Friday, the Red Sox needed to bounce back. Suárez gave the Red Sox exactly what they needed.

So, what shifted?

Red Sox manager Alex Cora pointed to his mechanics being in a better place on Saturday, which led to more balance, as transcribed by MLB.com's Zach Sweet.

“He can pitch, man,” Cora said. “It started with the mechanics. He was more on balance, more grounded and he was able to execute.”

The Red Sox's long-term outlook is positive

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Red Sox gave the lefty a five-year, $130 million deal for a reason this past offseason. When he's healthy and at his best, he's an All-Star-level pitcher who has the talent to be the Red Sox's No. 2 starter right behind Garrett Crochet. In 2025, Suárez logged a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies across 157 1/3 innings pitched. In 2024, he earned his first All-Star nod and had a 3.46 ERA across 27 starts for Philadelphia. Back in 2022, he had a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts for the Phillies in his first season as a full-time starter.

If Boston can get the version of Suárez that the Phillies had last year, this club is going to be very good in 2026.

It's easy to look at the first few weeks of a season and make snap judgments. Boston is 5-9 on the season so far, which obviously isn't great. But if Suárez has found something and this is the version the Red Sox are getting from here on, the long-term outlook is going to be very positive. Crochet has been great, obviously. Connelly Early has been great as well. Sonny Gray is red-hot right now as well with a 2.76 ERA in three starts. If Suárez can join this group and pitch at a high level, all the club will have to do is sort out Brayan Bello and then all of a sudden we're talking about one of the best overall rotations in the game.

We're talking about one start from Saturday. But it was very positive. Now, we'll see if he can carry the momentum on.