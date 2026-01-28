Red Sox's Ironic Dilemma Highlighted by MLB Network Rankings

You know how the old saying goes... If you have the top two left fielders in Major League Baseball, you don't really have one?

Amid months of debate about whether the Boston Red Sox might trade one of their outfielders, especially All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran, MLB Network arrived at the left field position in its annual "Top 10 Right Now" rankings, which are the source of all sorts of controversy.

In the rankings compiled by "The Shredder" (which is essentially the network claiming to be somewhat objective in a subjective field), Duran came in at No. 1 among all left fielders in the majors... and his teammate Roman Anthony came in second.

A pair of Red Sox take the top two spots on @MLBNow's #Top10RightNow in LF! pic.twitter.com/nTVIPzqsX3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 28, 2026

Can you have the two best left fielders on the same roster?

Aug 25, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The "right now" aspect of MLB Network's list is doing a lot of work, because as good as Duran was out of nowhere in 2024, nearly everyone agrees that Anthony, who is nearly eight years younger, will be the more valuable player for virtually every year they both play moving forward.

However, the idea that Duran has to be traded because Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu form an excellent outfield has fallacies. It omits the fact that Duran does things in a power-speed lane that none of the other three have shown themselves to be capable of doing.

It's worth momentarily acknowledging that the rankings system at play here is shrouded in mystery, and on top of that, the left field position is at an oddly brutal moment in its history. People could take issue with Duran at No. 1, but those who could arguably be ahead of him have also had rougher recent years than his 2025 campaign.

Duran posts 155-plus games a season, and should give you 15 home runs, 35 doubles, and 10 triples at a minimum. To the Red Sox, he may be something of a luxury piece, but there's a reason he hasn't been traded yet, and it's because no one is offering them something that can help them win more in the short-term.

