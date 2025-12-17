Red Sox's Much-Debated Ketel Marte Push Gets Green Light From MLB Insider

Trying to figure out if the Boston Red Sox have a good chance at acquiring Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks could be its own full-time job.

Tuesday has been a whirlwind, as different reports have painted the Red Sox as "trying, but not making headway" and "nothing close" on a potential Marte deal. In the meantime, we learned that the Diamondbacks have emerged as a surprise suitor for third baseman Alex Bregman, which could throw a massive wrench in Boston's offseason plans.

The reality is that we don't know what sorts of conversations are going on between the two front offices. But one insider's perspective on the situation is at least a positive sign in the Red Sox's corner.

Mark Feinsand believes Red Sox are No. 1 team for Marte

On Tuesday, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand appeared on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" and expressed why he believed that Boston was the most aggressive/realistic suitor in the Marte sweepstakes at the moment.

"I think the Red Sox are the number one team in on him," Feinsand said. "They’ve been looking for an answer at second base for years, right? Probably since Dustin Pedroia retired. They thought Kristian Campbell might be the answer. Now they’re not so sure."

"The Red Sox have young pitching. That’s what Arizona is likely looking for in a return. We’ve seen them strike out on some higher-priced pitching contracts in the past, and right now, I think the idea of bringing in young, controllable arms is one of the few things you would do if you were going to trade a guy like Ketel Marte. So the Red Sox seem to match up."

Marte has five years remaining on his contract with the Diamondbacks, valued at just over $100 million and including some deferred money. But the main reason Arizona is thought to be exploring trades now is that during the regular season, he'll hit 10 years of service time, at which point he will be granted a full no-trade clause.

As it stands, he has a five-team no-trade list that includes the Red Sox's division rival, the New York Yankees.

There will surely be many more twists and turns in the Red Sox-Marte saga, and you can be sure Red Sox on SI will cover them all.

