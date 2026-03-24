Red Sox Still Need One Big Update Before Finishing Opening Day Roster

The Boston Red Sox finished Monday with just 13 pitchers on the active major league roster, which will be the same number they bring to Cincinnati for opening day.

Now, the only question remaining is whether those same 13 pitchers will all be in uniform, locked and loaded for appearances against the Cincinnati Reds. And that seemingly depends on where things land with reliever Danny Coulombe.

Entering Tuesday, Coulombe was the only pitcher with any real injury concerns, which represents less-than-ideal timing, considering the 36-year-old was also the latest major league signing of the offseason for this Boston team.

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Coulombe awaiting X-ray results as of Monday p.m.

Sep 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) follows through on a pitch during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In Monday's spring training finale against the Minnesota Twins, Coulombe was hit on the right wrist (his non-throwing hand) with a line-drive comebacker. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported that Coulombe would undergo X-rays later on Tuesday before his opening day status would be determined.

Even if Coulombe had not sustained that setback, which Boston certainly hopes is minimal or nonexistent, he wasn't necessarily going to be ready in time for Thursday. Coulombe signed with the Red Sox on

Coulombe signed with the Red Sox on March 13, and he made two appearances with 40 total pitches thrown in his spring training tune-ups over the last two weeks.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive also reported Monday, before Coulombe was hit by the comebacker, that the lefty was scheduled to stay behind in Fort Myers as the team left town on its way to opening day and throw another minor-league game on Wednesday.

In short, we're still waiting for final updates. If Coulombe has to be placed on the injured list, the Red Sox can easily recall Zack Kelly and carry an extra righty in the bullpen for a brief time, or they can select Tyler Samaniego, a rookie lefty who looked quite promising all spring.

The most important thing is to ensure Coulombe's full health whenever he makes his Red Sox debut, but fortunately, a right wrist injury is close to a best-case scenario for a left-handed pitcher.