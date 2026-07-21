Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Postponed, Rescheduled for Wednesday

The Boston Red Sox were scheduled to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night and attempt to extend their historic 14-game winning streak to 15 games. Unfortunately, they will not have the opportunity to do so due to bad weather in the area.

It was known throughout the day that things could get dicey due to the weather and Boston took to X on Tuesday afternoon to announce that the contest has been postponed and will be played on Wednesday instead in a day-night doubleheader with Game 1 scheduled for 1:35 p.m ET and Game 2 scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The #RedSox-Orioles game scheduled for tonight, July 21, has been postponed due to significant rainfall and thunderstorms in the Fenway area expected to continue throughout the evening.



Tonight’s game has been rescheduled as the 1st game of a split doubleheader on July 22, at… pic.twitter.com/JJZ8ZJ15E9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 21, 2026

Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that Jake Bennett will pitch Game 1 and Game 2 is still to be determined with a chance that it is Ranger Suárez on the bump.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.