Red Sox Rotation Fallout as Boston Loses Ranger Suárez to the IL

While the Boston Red Sox have been able to get hot over the last two weeks, it hasn't been exceptionally smooth.

The plethora of high-impact injuries the club has dealt with all season to this point is one of the biggest stories for the organization of 2026. This is a club that is missing key pieces, including Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story, Connelly Early, and Marcelo Mayer, among others.

On Thursday, another significant name was added to the list. Boston announced that lefty All-Star Ranger Suárez is being placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to a left groin strain and infielder Brett Harris is being promoted in his place.

The Red Sox Took Another Hit

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Red Sox today placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to July 6) with a left groin strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today placed LHP Ranger Suarez on the 15-Day Injured List (retroactive to July 6) with a left groin strain. To fill his spot, Boston recalled INF Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2026

Suárez's stint on the Injured List is retroactive to July 6, meaning it will run through July 21, at the very least. Fortunately, the All-Star break is between now and then, so the lefty won't miss a ton of time, if he's able to return right around the time he is eligible to do so. If he didn't land on the Injured List, he would've been in line to start on Saturday against the New York Mets. The most obvious option to replace him at this moment would be Brayan Bello, who has been down in Triple-A.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared on Wednesday that Bello was a candidate to start if Suárez couldn't.

“We’re keeping our options open,” Tracy said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam. “That’s a lot of it with Ranger’s status, and whether he’s going to be able to pitch or not. We’re trying to keep as many avenues available and open to us if he ends up not being able to throw. [Brayan Bello] is a candidate. There’d be candidates for if we want to do some length arms into a bullpen game."

He has a 4.34 ERA so far in four starts down in Triple-A.

The Red Sox's last game before the All-Star break is on July 12. Then, the Red Sox will return to action with a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 17. Boston will kick off the second half of the season with a four-game series against the Rays and then a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The soonest Suárez could return would be July 22 against the Orioles.

Boston can't afford to lose another starter for a significant time. As of Tuesday, the Red Sox were "hopeful" that Suárez could avoid an Injured List stint. He did some light throwing on Tuesday to test out his injury.

Ranger Suarez doing some light throwing in the outfield, testing his left adductor strain. pic.twitter.com/7pjsEx5LWD — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 7, 2026

Arguably, it's the right call to put him on the Injured List. With the All-Star break coming, there's no need to push him and risk further injury. If he can return after missing one or two starts with Bello filling in, Boston should be just fine.