Ceddanne Rafaela Returns as Red Sox Face Final 5-Game Playoff Push

Ceddanne Rafaela is officially back for the Boston Red Sox.

The expectation had been that Rafaela would be activated off the Injured List for Boston's showdown against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night. Boston confirmed that fact and announced that Nate Eaton has been optioned to Triple-A as a result. Plus, the Red Sox are wasting no time and announced that Rafaela would be in the lineup on Wednesday and batting sixth.

"The Red Sox today reinstated OF Ceddanne Rafaela from the 10-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned INF/OF Nate Eaton," the Red Sox announced.

The timing couldn't be better with the Red Sox sitting at 84-73 and having just five games left to get ready for the playoffs.

For a club that has been struggling a bit offensively over the last few weeks, this is a welcome sight, to say the least. Boston's playoff push isn't over. The Tampa Bay Rays clinched the American League East and the New York Yankees locked up the No. 1 Wild Card spot. For the Red Sox, they have clinched a playoff berth, but could finish with the No. 2 or No. 3 spot, depending on how these next few days go. Getting Rafaela back into the lineup right now gives Boston another elite option, balances the lineup further with another righty and gives the All-Star a few days to get game action under his belt before the playoffs arrive on Sep. 29.

When it comes to Eaton, as Rafaela inched closer and closer to a return, he always seemed like the most obvious option to be sent down.

He has played in just 23 games in the majors this season and is slashing .146/.293/.250 with a .543 OPS, one homer and six RBIs. He's been good defensively, but the offensive production has been a far cry from when he slashed .296/.348/.383 last year and was a key cog for Boston down the stretch across 41 games of action. He actually played in two of Boston's three playoff games against the Yankees and went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk. He's an impactful player, but the Red Sox's outfield is stacked and he was the guy on the bubble.

For the Red Sox, they're getting closer and closer to full strength. Bad health has been an Achilles heel for this club. Willson Contreras has been taking batting practice and should be back in the lineup soon.

Power’s there.



Willson Contreras has started to hit nukes in BP as he works back from getting drilled in the hand. pic.twitter.com/k0d5WwKp8F — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) September 22, 2026

Boston hasn't finished the season as it likely hoped. It hasn't been red-hot. But this is one of the most positive updates the club could've hoped for during the Guardians series.