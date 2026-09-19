Red Sox's Fatal Flaw is Crystal Clear With 8 Games Until Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox have the talent to run the table in the American League, but that doesn't mean there aren't things to watch for that could be concerning.

Time is running out in the regular season and the Red Sox could clinch a playoff berth as soon as Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in the American League. Boston took down the Rays on Friday to move one step closer to clinching. In the American League, the Red Sox, Rays and the New York Yankees are the top three contenders. New York lost Aaron Judge to the Injured List on Friday, which certainly doesn't help its case for the top spot in the AL.

Boston has the talent to get through anyone, but health is what could be its fatal flaw, like New York. At this point, it seems like every time there is good news for Boston on the injury front, bad news follows shortly after. For example, both Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck are trending up to the point that Boston could see them in this playoff push. On the other hand, Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch on his hand earlier in the week and is a bit up in the air right now.

The Biggest Questions For Boston

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) reacts after a play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, more tests aren't expected for Contreras after his X-rays came back negative. But he hasn't been back in the lineup yet. He hasn't been ruled out for the weekend series, but now we wait. On a negative note, the Red Sox aren't expected to get Eli White back on the field due to a torn ligament in his foot.

On the injury front, the Red Sox are still missing center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. He shared with Tom Caron of NESN that his expectation was to be activated during the Rays series. While this is the case, he isn't in Tampa Bay yet. He's trending up, but was in Worcester on Saturday. So, all eyes are on Rafaela as well.

When healthy, the Red Sox have enough talent to get through every team in the American League and make a run to the World Series. But can Boston fully get up to speed before the playoffs? That's the question at this point. American League Wild Card series will begin Sep. 29. That means Boston has 10 days to sort out all of these variables. That's a lot in a little time, to say the least. If the Red Sox can get closer to full strength, they will make a run. If the Red Sox limp into the postseason with all of these injuries still lingering, it's going to be tough.