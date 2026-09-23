Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Showdown Isn't as Inevitable as It Seems

Over the last few weeks, it has seemingly been a fait accompli that the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees would face off in the first round of the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason for the second straight year.

But that may not necessarily be the case with a few days left to go in the regular season.

Boston's magic number to clinch the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot is down to three with five games left to play. More likely than not, the Red Sox are going to land the No. 2 spot and face the Yankees in the Wild Card round. Right now, the Chicago White Sox are three games back. The Cleveland Guardians would be technically two games back, but they have the top spot in the American League Central, so that is a moot point. There is a world in which things shift, though. The Red Sox have the tiebreaker over the White Sox, but could still lose the tiebreaker against Cleveland.

The Race Isn't Over

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox interim coach Chad Tracy walks on the field during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox lost against the Guardians on Tuesday and are 2-2 against Cleveland with two games left to play. The White Sox have the tiebreaker over the Guardians. Boston has been struggling and is 4-6 over its last 10 games. If the struggles continue and all three of these teams were to finish the season with the same record — and Boston loses the tiebreaker to Cleveland — then the Red Sox would actually get the No. 3 Wild Card spot, instead of the No. 2 spot.

Right now, the Red Sox are 84-73, the Guardians are 82-75 and the White Sox are 81-76. All three have five games left to play. If the Red Sox went 1-4, Guardians went 3-2, and the White Sox went 4-1, all would finish with 85-77 records. If Boston went 2-3, Guardians went 4-1, and the White Sox went 5-0, they would all finish with 86-76 records.

Again, the Guardians can still take the tiebreaker from Boston this week. If that were to happen, the Guardians would win a tiebreaker over Boston, but lose one to Chicago. Which means if all three finished with the same record, the White Sox would take the AL Central, the Guardians would take the No. 2 Wild Card spot and then the Red Sox would land the No. 3 spot.

This is just the most complicated way forward. Boston already clinched a playoff spot, so it's guaranteed at least the No. 3 Wild Card spot. If the Red Sox simply lost their final five games, there are other scenarios in which they could lose the No. 2 spot. If Boston went 0-5 from here on out and the White Sox, who are three games back, went at least 4-1, they would move ahead.

All of this is to say that a Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card series isn't guaranteed. It's very likely and Boston is just a few wins — or losses by the Guardians and White Sox — from confirming the fact, but the race isn't over.