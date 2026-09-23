Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafalea to Return in Significant Development

The Boston Red Sox haven't been playing their best overall baseball over the last few weeks in the lead-up to the postseason. Arguably, the biggest reason for this is the fact that they have been navigating a few difficult injuries.

For example, center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela hasn't played in a game since Sep. 2 due to a right quadriceps strain. That is expected to change on Wednesday. After the Red Sox's loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, Boston manager Chad Tracy shared that Rafaela is expected to be activated off the Injured List on Wednesday and that Willson Contreras has been taking batting practice, as shared on X by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

The Red Sox Are Going To Get A Boost

Aug 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Chad Tracy expects Ceddanne Rafaela to be back in the lineup tomorrow. Willson Contreras took BP but still day to day," McCaffrey wrote on X.

Before Rafaela landed on the Injured List, he was smack dab in the middle of the best season of his career to this point. On top of playing Gold Glove Award-level defense in center field, Rafaela was slashing .282/.317/.443 with a .760 OPS, 16 homers, 70 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 32 doubles and three triples in 135 games played. Rafaela's return shouldn't be understated. This is big news for the Red Sox.

Rafaela has racked up 5.4 wins above replacement this season, which is a new career high. Rafaela has the second-highest total on the Red Sox's roster and is tied for 22nd in baseball in general. If he didn't miss almost a month of action, he'd be much higher as well.

With Rafaela back in the mix, they can slot him in comfortably in center field and near the top of the lineup. With him in center field over guys like Jarren Duran and Nate Eaton. Duran has gotten a chunk of time there since Rafaela got hurt. With center field now full, then it's going to be a question each night whether Boston wants to roll with Duran in left field and Roman Anthony as the DH, or Anthony in left field and then make a decision at DH.

The outfield logjam situation was something that hung over the Red Sox to begin the season. Now, it's a bit different. If the Red Sox were to stick Anthony in left field, there's a good chance that it wouldn't be Duran as the DH. He has shown very solid pop this season, but with five games left, he's batting .204.

Instead, the Red Sox could slide someone, like Mickey Gasper, into the spot. Gasper specifically is batting .259 and bashed his 10th homer of the season on Tuesday. With Rafaela back, Boston's lineup overall can be better. The offense has taken a hit recently, Rafaela is the guy who is going to boost it. Rafaela is going to help himself, and his return could get a struggling bat out of the lineup on a nightly basis. Two positives.