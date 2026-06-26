Could Trevor Story Save the Offense? Red Sox SS Making Strides in Recovery

It sounds like a key piece of the Boston Red Sox's lineup is making progress towards a potential return.

Boston has been missing starting shortstop Trevor Story since May 14. He underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia. It has been shared that the expectation for his stint on the Injured List would be somewhere between eight and 12 weeks. On Thursday, Story gave a positive update. The veteran shortstop said that his return is expected to be closer to the eight-week mark, rather than 12 weeks, as shared on X by Rob Bradford of WEEI.

"Trevor Story said he is currently feeling like his return will be closer to the eight weeks than the 12 weeks. Has been hitting," Bradford wrote.

Trevor Story Can Help Turn This Season Around

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The fact that the two-time All-Star has already been swinging a bat and feels like his return could be on the sooner side is very positive for a team that needs more offense, to say the least.

The Red Sox announced on May 22 that Story had undergone successful sports hernia repair surgery. Eight weeks from May 22, is right around the end of July. Eight weeks from May 22 is July 17. The 2026 MLB All-Star Break begins for the Red Sox after their contest against the New York Mets on July 12. Then, the Red Sox will have a few days off before a doubleheader on July 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays. If the Red Sox could have Story back around then, that would be huge. Frankly, at this point, anything would help.

Before landing on the Injured List, Story was slashing .206/.244/.303 with a .547 OPS, three homers and 19 RBIs in 41 games played. It's important to note that Story had been dealing with the sports hernia injury for a bit before the surgery actually happened. Last year, Story was one of the club's most consistent hitters. He slashed .263/.308/.433 with a .741 OPS, 25 homers, 96 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in 157 games played. If the Red Sox could get that version of Story back, they would be getting the right-handed bat that they desperately need.

The Red Sox's offense has been dreadful, to say the least. If the Red Sox get the 2025 version of Story back, that would be enough to bolster this offense. Boston's pitching is enough to carry the team. Boston simply just needs an average offense, which it hasn't had. A healthy Story can push them in that direction.

Boston's lineup is lefty-heavy and lacks pop. Story can give the team that veteran firepower. Fortunately, he's trending in the right direction and it sounds like we could be just a few weeks away from potentially seeing him back on the field. Hopefully, the season isn't lost by then.