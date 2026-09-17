Red Sox Didn't Get It Wrong Keeping Jarren Duran

If there has been one player on the 2026 Boston Red Sox who has had a polarizing season, it would be speedy outfielder Jarren Duran.

This past offseason, Duran was talked about as a potential trade chip, but Boston didn't make a move. The same can be said about the 2026 trade deadline as well. Boston has stuck by Duran, despite the fact that he is in the middle of the most difficult season of his career to this point. Duran has played in 142 games for Boston this season and he is slashing .204/.260/.360 with a .621 OPS, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 15 doubles, four triples and 65 runs scored.

Despite the fact that Duran has had a tough season, Boston has arguably made the right call by sticking with him. There are positives when it comes to Duran. Right now, he's in the 92nd percentile in baserunning run value and the 90th percentile in outs above average. It's been tough for Duran to consistently get on base, but when he has gotten on base, he's a problem for opposing clubs. Also, he's been very good defensively this season. Roman Anthony missed months of action due to injury and Duran has stepped up with potentially the best defensive season of his career. In comparison, last year Duran was in the 18th percentile in outs above average. He has shown clear growth defensively and that shouldn't be ignored.

Boston Made The Right Call

Sep 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shockingly, Duran is one homer away from tying his career high of 21. Duran is also fourth on the Red Sox in RBIs with 69. If he can steal one more base this season, he'll record just his second 20-20 season of his big league career to this point.

There's no denying the fact that Duran has had a tough season overall. Right now, his OPS+ is 74. In comparison, it was 114 last year. He has regressed offensively and has struggled to get on base. But his defense has been really good, he has been a menace on the basepaths and he has been better than most on the club when runners have been on base. With his overall struggles, his trade value was very low this summer. If Boston has dealt him, imagine where the club would be right now with both Ceddanne Rafaela and Eli White both hurt?

Duran has gotten consistent opportunities all season, in large part due to the injuries. When the playoffs come, if the Red Sox's outfield is at full strength, they could easily utilize an outfield of Anthony, Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu and someone else as the club's designated hitter, like Mickey Gasper. Even if Duran isn't a consistent piece in the playoff lineup, Boston could use his elite speed as a pinch runner.

Duran's season hasn't been up to his standards, but he has still helped the 2026 Red Sox overall and there's still time for more. If the Red Sox had flipped him for some sort of minor league project because his value was low, that likely wouldn't have helped the club down the stretch. Duran still can and then in the offseason Boston can figure out next steps.