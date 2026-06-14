Fenway Park Comes Alive as Red Sox Welcome Scotland’s ‘Tartan Army’

One of the biggest stories around the 2026 Boston Red Sox has been the club's struggles at Fenway Park so far this season.

Boston is 12-21 on the season. That's the worst mark at home in Major League Baseball. Both the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies have 14 wins at home apiece. The Red Sox simply haven't been able to get it rolling at Fenway Park, although they started to turn a corner over the weekend. Boston took the first two contests against the Texas Rangers and entered the day on Sunday looking for a series sweep.

It's been a tough go so far in Boston, but the Red Sox did get an unexpected assist on Sunday: The Tartan Army. With the World Cup underway, Scottish fans have flocked to Boston in droves and thousands ended up at Fenway Park on Sunday. It's not even just that the Scottish fans were in town on Sunday, but there was even a march to Fenway.

The Scottish Fans Brought The Energy

June 14, 2026; Massachusetts, U.S.; Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Dechiara-Imagn Images | Bob Dechiara-Imagn Images

The Tartan Army March to Fenway Stadium begins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Mux1qObtdN — Helen (@hjmcd20) June 14, 2026

Scotland’s Tartan Army has arrived at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/mFDmWloB13 — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) June 14, 2026

⚾ Fenway Park has never seen the like of the Tartan Army pic.twitter.com/8N09YLmcL8 — The Tartan Scarf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TheTartanScarf) June 14, 2026

The Tartan Army made their presence known during their march to Fenway Park 🏟️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/yBzSEivuqk — NESN (@NESN) June 14, 2026

The Tartan Army has been one of the biggest stories of the World Cup so far. Team Scotland took down Team Haiti on Saturday night, 1-0. They won't play again until Friday, June 19 against Team Morocco. In the meantime, the fans who have flown in have made an impression on the city of Boston.

Part of the reason why the volume of fans in Boston is so high is because of the fact that Team Scotland has two games at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium). They played there on Saturday night and will be up with another matchup there against Morocco. There are games being played all across country, as well as in Mexico and Canada. Despite this, Team Scotland happened to get two games in the area and the fans have come out to represent, to say the least.

Fenway Park has been a nightmare for the Red Sox so far this season. The Scottish fans certainly brought a level of energy to the field on Sunday night that simply hasn't been there. That's not to say that Red Sox fans haven't been loud for their team, but Boston has struggled overall so far this season. It certainly hasn't been the same at Fenway Park as if the club were in first place. But on Sunday night, there was a buzz in the air.

This is the perfect example of how sports can bring people together.