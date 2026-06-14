Haiti vs. Scotland—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Given Haiti has only ever qualified for one World Cup prior to this 2026 edition, it’s perhaps no surprise it has never crossed paths with Scotland.
Ranked 83rd in the FIFA rankings, there is little expectation for Haiti to do well this summer—it’s all about enjoying the experience and pushing Scotland, as well as other Group C adversaries Morocco and the mighty Brazil as far as it can.
Scotland is buoyant after back-to-back big wins over Curaçao and Bolivia in the pre-World Cup friendly cycle, and it only needs to draw on the memory of the epic win over Denmark—the one that sealed a place in North America—to get pulses racing again.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.