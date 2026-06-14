Haiti vs. Scotland—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Given Haiti has only ever qualified for one World Cup prior to this 2026 edition, it’s perhaps no surprise it has never crossed paths with Scotland.

Ranked 83rd in the FIFA rankings, there is little expectation for Haiti to do well this summer—it’s all about enjoying the experience and pushing Scotland, as well as other Group C adversaries Morocco and the mighty Brazil as far as it can.

Scotland is buoyant after back-to-back big wins over Curaçao and Bolivia in the pre-World Cup friendly cycle, and it only needs to draw on the memory of the epic win over Denmark—the one that sealed a place in North America—to get pulses racing again.

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