Former Red Sox Flamethrower Zack Kelly Speaks After Boston Exit

The Boston Red Sox found something in right-handed flamethrower Zack Kelly, but he is no longer a member of the organization after five seasons in Boston.

Kelly was designated for assignment to kick off the offseason and cleared waivers. On Nov. 6, the Red Sox officially released the righty from the organization and he became a free agent. On Sunday, Kelly took to social media with a message to Red Sox fans.

"What a ride! I’m grateful to have been a part of such a historic organization the last 6 years," Kelly wrote. "Playing at Fenway Park was incredible and something I never took for granted. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, and the fans for being behind us every single night. Looking forward to the next chapter."

What a ride! I’m grateful to have been a part of such a historic organization the last 6 years. Playing at Fenway Park was incredible and something I never took for granted. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, and the fans for being behind us every single night. Looking… pic.twitter.com/A06xgKxZIi — Zack Kelly (@zack_kelly) November 9, 2026

Kelly made his professional debut back in 2017 after going undrafted and joining the Athletics' organization. Throughout his career to this point, he has pitched in the Athletics' organization, as well as in the Los Angeles Angels' organization and the Red Sox. Boston is the only team Kelly has played with in the majors.

He finished his Boston career with a 4.04 ERA in 115 total big league appearances. The best season of his professional career came in 2024. That year, Kelly logged a 3.97 ERA in a career-high 49 big league appearances. Since then, Kelly made 28 appearances in 2025 and 17 appearances in the majors in 2026.

Now, Kelly will look for an opportunity elsewhere. In 2026, he made just over $800K from the Red Sox. In free agency, he surely won't land much more, if any more. The most likely option likely would be a minor league deal somewhere with an invitation to big league Spring Training. Kelly has some question marks around him after his season was cut short due to injury. Kelly was placed on the 60-day Injured List in July due to right elbow inflammation. His final appearance of the season came on July 3 against the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Kelly had a good run in Boston. He joined the organization on a minor league deal back in 2021 and completely outperformed it. Every minor league deal is a dice roll in some way. If a player makes the majors, great. If a player isn't able to make it, no harm because the deals are cheap. Kelly turned himself into an impactful hurler and should find another shot soon.