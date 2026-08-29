Jarren Duran's Last 12 Games for Red Sox Should Scare American League

Over the last few weeks, the spotlight for the Boston Red Sox has been on young outfielder Roman Anthony as fans around the league await his return.

While Anthony isn't quite ready to return yet, Boston has built itself a cushion in the American League Wild Card race. Boston is 7-3 over its last 10 games, despite losing two straight contests. Right now, the Red Sox have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and hold a 5 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who hold the No. 3 spot.

With all of the buzz around Anthony, one thing that has gone under the radar is the fact that speedy outfielder Jarren Duran is starting to turn it on. Duran is someone who has gotten a lot of heat from Red Sox fans so far this season, but he's starting to get hot and that's something for other clubs around the American League to worry about.

Jarren Duran Is Turning It On

Aug 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates a grand slam in the 11th inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over Duran's last 12 games, the 29-year-old has slashed .300/.333/.525 with an .858 OPS, two home runs, five RBIs, one stolen base, one double, one triple and eight runs scored.

That's much more like it for Duran.

Getting on base has been a struggle for Duran so far this season. Overall this season, he's slashing .209/.265/.368 with a .633 OPS. If the season were to end today, Duran would set a new career worst in batting average. He's been able to make an impact still. Duran has been good defensively and has 18 homers, 66 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 14 doubles in 126 games played. That's been the case despite the fact that he's been striking out too much and not getting on base. Now, we're starting to see him turn a corner. If this is the new norm from here on out, that changes the outlook of Boston's lineup.

Now, of course, Anthony and Trevor Story are going to help when they're activated. But if all of a sudden you have Duran playing at the level that he's capable of, this lineup would have no holes. Duran has been batting near the bottom of the order, typically around No. 7 or No. 8 in the order recently.

If the Red Sox can put together a lineup with guys like Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Willson Contreras tearing it up at the top of the order and then Duran, Nick Sogard and Story at the end, pitchers would never get a break.