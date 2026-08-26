Red Sox's Ridiculous 2026 Turnaround Makes More MLB History

The Boston Red Sox have put together one of the most shocking turnarounds in Major League Baseball history this season.

That isn't an exaggeration in the slightest. What Boston has been able to do since the end of June should be studied. It doesn't happen every year, to say the least.

On June 25, the Red Sox sat at 32-46 and the campaign was viewed as a disaster. Boston was spiraling and seemingly heading towards a major fire sale with big-name guys like Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray and Jarren Duran all talked about as trade chips, among others. Then, the season flipped. Now, just 62 days later, Boston is a season-high 14 games above .500 after taking down the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night on the road thanks to an 11th-inning grand slam from Duran.

GO-AHEAD GRAND SLAM



Jarren Duran puts Boston ahead in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/CbsFRAJKeh — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

The 2026 Red Sox are going to be remembered fondly, which isn't something that would've been the case early on this season. This is a gritty and resilient team we're witnessing that's about to get even better when Roman Anthony and Trevor Story are activated off the Injured List. On paper, they should add to this run we've seen.

What A Night

Aug 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran (16) tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam in the 11th inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been one of the major stories of the season for the 2026 Red Sox. But Boston has been operating with a next man up mentality and it has paid off. That's what makes this turnaround even more impressive. Due to all of the injuries, we're watching a handful of guys from Triple-A make a legit impact on a playoff race. Guys like Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, Nick Sogard, Anthony Seigler, Mickey Gasper and Tyron Guerrero weren't major contributors out the gate to kick off the 2026 season, but they are now. This team is hungry, and as a result, they've made history.

Again, you're not going to see a turnaround like Boston's every year. In fact, Boston going from 14 games under .500 to 14 games above .500 in 62 days is the second-shortest such turnaround in MLB history, per ESPN.

"The Red Sox have gone from 14 games under .500 to 14 games over .500 in 62 days, the second-shortest such turnaround in MLB history (Elias Sports Bureau)," ESPN shared on X.

Another important statistic from Boston's win on Tuesday that fans should know involves Duran. The speedy outfielder is someone who has taken a lot of heat all season. Now, of course, he has struggled to get on base. He's batting .209 right now. Not good. But, when the lights have been the brightest, he has stepped up for Boston. He's actually leading the league with 17 RBIs in the ninth inning or later this season.

The Red Sox have gone from 14 games under .500 to 14 games over .500 in 62 days, the second-shortest such turnaround in MLB history (Elias Sports Bureau). ⚾️



Jarren Duran’s 11th-inning grand slam gives him 17 RBI in the 9th inning or later this season, most in MLB. pic.twitter.com/aUsuPRluZO — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 26, 2026

Duran hasn't been able to consistently get on base and has struck out too much, but he has 18 homers and 66 RBIs. Somehow, he's third on the team in both categories.

This is a club that's going to be a tough out by the time the playoffs arrive.