Red Sox Starting Lineup vs. Yankees: Roman Anthony Watch Continues

The Boston Red Sox dropped Game 1 of their four-game set against the New York Yankees on Friday night. Don't worry, though, Red Sox Nation. Boston has two chances to get back into the win column on Saturday.

Boston will kick off a day-night doubleheader on Saturday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Jake Bennett will face off against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET. Max Fried will take the hill for New York. Boston hasn't announced its starter, as of writing.

Over the last week, or so, Roman Anthony watch has been on for Boston. That is still the case. Neither the young outfielder, nor Trevor Story will be activated for the doubleheader. Boston did get a reinforcement on Saturday, though, with Garrett Whitlock being activated off of the Injured List. Plus, Raymond Burgos was promoted to the big league club as Boston's 27th man.

It's going to be a long day full of action for Boston. Here's the lineup for Game 1.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Doubleheader Game 1

Aug 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) reacts after a home run was hit by second baseman Nick Sogard (not seen during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmai Jones, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Willson Contreras, 1B Caleb Durbin, 3B Adley Rutschman, C Andruw Monasterio, SS Nick Sogard, 2B Eli White, LF

Game 1 of 2 today. pic.twitter.com/s6U31RYYnC — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2026

Naturally, with Rodón on the mound, the Red Sox are rolling with a righty-heavy lineup. That's why Jarren Duran likely isn't in the lineup. Jones is scheduled to leadoff for Boston. He has been incredible since joining the organization back in July. Jones has played in 20 games for Boston and is slashing .481/.576/.926 with a 1.502 OPS, two homers, six RBIs, three stolen bases, four doubles, and one triple. He's the lefty-killer Boston has been missing.

Last year, Rob Refsnyder and Romy González filled that role. Refsnyder exited before the 2026 season and González is down in the minors. As long as Jones keeps crushing lefties, he'll have a spot in Boston.

Red Sox Vs. Yankees Pitching Matchup

Aug 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bennett will make his 16th start for Boston on Saturday afternoon. So far this season, the big lefty has a 3.49 ERA and a 67-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87 2/3 innings pitched. Back on June 27, Bennett took the hill against the Yankees and went 6 1/3 innings while allowing just one earned run. If he can put a performance like that again, Boston will be just fine.

Rodón has made 11 starts so far this season and has a 3.15 ERA. Unsurprisingly, Rodón has been very good since coming off the Injured List.