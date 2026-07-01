Did Jarren Duran Just Have Worst Month of June in Red Sox History?

Remember when Jarren Duran was the Boston Red Sox's hottest hitter? Re-establishing his trade value, perhaps? That's gone by the wayside.

Duran and the Red Sox just finished up a rough month of June that looked to be ending on a positive note for a hot second before this series against the Washington Nationals went awry. But while the Red Sox had some hitters awaken (see: Caleb Durbin), Duran went so ice-cold that we need to have some tough conversations.

Just how bad was Duran's June? Well, it's quite easy to argue it was the worst June any Red Sox hitter has ever had.

What happened to Duran last month?

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Justin Havens of Baseball is Dead pointed out on X on Wednesday, Duran's .395 OPS last month was the worst any Red Sox player has ever had in the month of June with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.

Only Rabbit Warstler in 1930 (.291) and Luis Aparicio in 1971 (.334) had months at any point during the season with worse OPS figures over 100-plus plate appearances than the month Duran just finished, per Havens.

Jarren Duran's .395 OPS is the lowest by a Red Sox player in the month of June in franchise history (min. 100 PA). — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) July 1, 2026

Duran had 101 plate appearances last month and only 14 of them were hits, including two home runs. He had 36 strikeouts and a putrid .168 on-base percentage, so it was no wonder that the Red Sox started benching him against lefties toward the end of the month.

Duran also had 10 games in which he went 0-for-3, 0-for-4, or 0-for-5 last month. Out of 24 played, that's a pretty atrocious ratio. Empty games aren't only stat line killers for a lot of position players; they do a lot of damage in their teams' win columns as well.

The timing could hardly have been worse. The Red Sox might have liked to use this summer as an opportunity to trade Duran and clear up their outfield logjam moving forward if they were selling high. They are definitively not selling high right now, and it would take a massive month from Duran to change that calculus.

And as the 2024 All-Star turns 30 at the start of September, with two years left of arbitration control coming after this, one has to wonder what sort of damage he's done to his future earning potential.