Payton Tolle Can Make Red Sox Playoff History 108 Years After Babe Ruth

When the Boston Red Sox kick off postseason action, if they turn to red-hot rookie Payton Tolle in either Game 1 or Game 2 on the mound, he will make a bit of absurd team history.

It's a real discussion right now about where to slot in Tolle. Boston's top three starters clearly are him, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez. Boston is very likely going to face the New York Yankees in the first round of the playoffs and Tolle has had success against the Red Sox's biggest rival this season. Saturday, Rob Bradford of WEEI shared that Tolle has a "good shot" at being the team's Game 1 starter in a playoff series, which would've been a shocking statement a few months ago. If Tolle does get the ball in Game 1 — or Game 2 — he'll become the youngest pitcher to start the first or second game of a playoff series for Boston since Babe Ruth back in 1918, per former Red Sox director of baseball communications and media relations JP Long.

"At 23 years old, Payton Tolle could become the youngest pitcher to start Game 1 or Game 2 of a Postseason series for the Red Sox since Babe Ruth (1918 World Series Game 1),"

How crazy is that? It's been over 100 years since Ruth took the mound in Game 1 of the 1918 World Series and no one has been able to start a Game 1 or Game 2 for Boston in a playoff series since.

Payton Tolle Has A Shot At History

Sep 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) reacts during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle is 23 years old and 324 days old. So far this season, the big lefty has a 3.02 ERA and a 166-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 143 innings pitched for Boston. For as good as Tolle has been, it's easy to forget that he actually didn't make Boston's Opening Day roster out of Spring Training.

The Red Sox promoted the lefty on April 23 and he has been incredible ever since. He should get votes in the American League Rookie of the Year race, despite the fact that it's seemingly a foregone conclusion that Kevin McGonigle is going to win the award.

When it comes to Boston's playoff rotation, you can't go wrong with any of these three guys, at least on paper. Tolle, Gray and Suárez are all pitching very well right now, to the point that any could realistically be the Game 1 starter. Tolle has done the best specifically against the Yankees this season and New York struggles against lefties, that should work in the rookie's favor. Gray has been Boston's ace all season and Suárez has plenty of playoff success and is also a lefty.

On paper, any of these three would be a good choice. When it comes to Tolle, it would be historic.