Payton Tolle Accomplishes Red Sox Feat for First Time in 24 Years

A horrific series for the Boston Red Sox served to overshadow an incredible 2026 debut for rookie starting pitcher Payton Tolle.

Making just his fourth major league start, Tolle had everything working on Thursday night against the arch-rival New York Yankees. He threw six strong innings, with his only earned run allowed coming on a perfectly-placed Pesky Pole home run from Jazz Chisholm Jr. And he made a little bit of Red Sox history along the way.

According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Tolle became the first Red Sox pitcher since Aug. 27, 2002 to strike out five consecutive batters to open a game against the Yankees. The last pitcher to accomplish that feat? Casey Fossum, who only made 33 starts in his Boston career and wound up with a 5.45 ERA in his nine major league seasons.

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Tolle's fantastic night, broken down

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) react after a strikeout against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the Fossum stat suggests anyone can have a great start to an evening, it would be hard for anyone to deny just how polished and dynamic Tolle looked on Thursday evening. His 11 strikeouts came on a perfect mix of his three kinds of fastballs (four-seam. cutter, sinker), plus a changeup and curveball that were both devastating at times.

Topping out at 99.5 mph on his four-seamer and racking up 18 whiffs on the night, Tolle had his most electric stuff under full command. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of strikeouts and a popout, then finished the night by striking out Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth.

Tolle frankly outpitched Cam Schlittler of the Yankees and deserved a chance to earn his first major league win, but Red Sox relievers Danny Coulombe and Greg Weissert imploded for a three-run seventh inning that turned a 2-1 lead into a 4-2 loss.

Not much else is going right for the Red Sox right now, but it's worth getting excited about what Tolle can continue to do in his well-deserved opportunity to join the rotation for at least the next couple of weeks.