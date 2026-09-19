Red Sox's Game 1 Playoff Starter May Not Be Who You Expect

We're just over one week away from the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season coming to a close. Then, the entire focus around the league will turn to the playoffs. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, they will be in the mix.

The Red Sox haven't officially clinched yet, although that could happen as soon as Saturday. As the playoffs have inched closer and closer, one topic that has lingered around Boston is the starting rotation. The rotation is loaded and it's a real question of how the club will sort it out ahead of a Wild Card round series, very likely against the New York Yankees. Sonny Gray has seemed like the likely choice, but that may not be the case.

Could Boston Turn To The Rookie?

Sep 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) reacts during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do you roll with the veteran in Game 1? He has been among the best pitchers in the league in general all season to this point. Ranger Suárez has been red-hot recently and was brought to town because of the fact that he has been electric in the playoffs throughout his career to this point. Also, of course, there's Payton Tolle, who is also red-hot right now. On Saturday, Rob Bradford of WEEI shared on X that Tolle actually has a "good shot" at nabbing the Game 1 spot.

"It sure looking like Tolle has a good shot at pitching Game 1 the way they are lining things up," Bradford wrote on X.

It sure looking like Tolle has a good shot at pitching Game 1 the way they are lining things up — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 19, 2026

Gray has been among the best pitchers in baseball this season. He has a 2.82 ERA and a 146-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 163 innings pitched this season. Gray also is leading the league with 17 wins. He has been Boston's ace all season. Since Aug. 15, Gray has a 2.89 ERA and a 3-2 record. Since Sep. 4, Suárez has a 0.92 ERA and a 3-0 record. Since Aug. 13, Tolle has a 2.50 ERA and a 42-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 innings pitched across six starts.

Frankly, Boston would be in a good position with any of these three starting Game 1. But in a three-game series, there are even more reasons to get the decision right.

Tolle has made two starts against New York this season and has allowed one run in 13 innings pitched (0.69 ERA) with 18 strikeouts. Gray has made two starts against New York and has allowed three runs in 13 2/3 innings pitched (1.98 ERA) with 12 strikeouts.

Suárez has made three starts against New York and has allowed 11 runs in 16 1/3 innings pitched (5.94 ERA. Of the three, Tolle has fared the best against New York, so the fact that he has a "good shot" at starting Game 1 actually makes a lot of sense.

All three of these guys are red-hot at the moment. Slotting in Tolle for a Game 1, the righty Gray for a Game 2 and then back to a lefty in Suárez for Game 3 — if necessary — arguably is the best bet for a New York series.